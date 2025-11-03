Inclusion As Economic Strategy

At the inaugural Banana Club Economic Inclusion Forum, business and cultural leaders gathered in Gaborone to explore inclusion as an economic strategy — and why the future of growth might just be pink

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Hilton Garden Inn pulsed with ideas recently as Banana Club hosted its first Economic Inclusion Forum, uniting business executives, policymakers, and cultural innovators under one question: Can inclusion drive economic growth?

Delivering the keynote address, Kefilwe Mokone, Senior HR Manager for Cultural Transformation, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging at Debswana, framed inclusion not as charity but a strategy.

“We must reimagine growth not as something that happens to a select few, but something built with and by everyone,” she said.

IDENTITY AND CREATIVITY

Mokone noted that economies ranking high in inclusion consistently outperform others — a fact backed by the World Bank’s Equality of Opportunity Report, which links inclusive societies to stronger GDPs and governance outcomes.

The founder of Banana Club, Tanlume Enyatseng, said the forum was about reframing identity and creativity as growth engines, not social side notes.

“This isn’t a rights-based conference,” Enyatseng declared. “It’s a business conversation. Diversity, equity, and representation are economic opportunities.”

THE PINK PULA

The concept of the “Pink Pula” captured the imagination of the room, challenging local industries to recognise the financial and cultural potential of diverse communities.

“The Pink Pula symbolises a new era for Botswana, one where creativity, diversity, and human potential become the drivers of growth,” said Enyatseng. “Inclusion isn’t charity; it’s good business. We must unlock the economic power of those at the margins to build a resilient and prosperous nation.”

A CALL TO ACTION

The Forum’s panels — featuring voices from Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, and South Africa — explored how legal reform, market access, and creative enterprise can fuel regional resilience.

It all culminated in a vibrant Banana Club Block Party and Femme DJ Masterclass, ensuring that conversations about inclusion translated into cultural expression and action.

Mokone summed it up thus: “Inclusion builds resilience, expands innovation, and ensures no one is left behind as we shape the Botswana of tomorrow.”