A masterclass hosted by Nora Cosmetics just proved that Botswana’s beauty industry thrives not on rivalry but on collaboration, empowerment and purpose

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Hosted by Nora Cosmetics recently at Avani Resort, the “Changing Lives Through Beauty” Masterclass was more than just a gathering of scores of makeup artists and entrepreneurs; it was a rallying call for unity in Botswana’s beauty industry.

Founder Norah McAslin said the brand’s mission was divinely inspired. “God gave me a vision to change lives through beauty, and every day I see that vision come to life through our products,” she said.

COLLABORATION, NOT COMPETITION

Industry key player, Nomsa Lukashe of Nomlu Beauty, emphasised that collaboration is the new currency in business. “Don’t start a business to become a celebrity,” she warned.

“When I look at other women in beauty, I get inspired. We talk collaboration, not competition. Working together doesn’t dim your light – it makes it shine brighter.”

MONEY MATTERS AND MEANING

Echoing the sentiment, Kgomotso Twagirayezu of Shedol Cosmetics said competition fuels motivation. “It pushes me to do better for my brand,” she asserted.

Financial discipline also took centre stage. Janet Sopeletsile, founder of Hair Stranz, shared that keeping good cash flow and accurate records are key to survival.

BEAUTY WITH PURPOSE

Lebopo Bulayani, Clicks Botswana Area Manager, connected the event’s theme of “Changing Lives Through Beauty” to global impact.

“The true potential of the beauty industry lies in collaboration and unity,” she said. “Together, we can empower, uplift, and build a more inclusive and sustainable future.”