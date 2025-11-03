Ora Loapi Represents BW During the G20 

As the world’s attention turns to the G20 Summit in South Africa, Botswana’s Ora Loapi places the nation’s artistry at the heart of a pan-African conversation about representation, power, and cultural sovereignty

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s leading curatorial and cultural strategy platform, Ora Loapi, is set to represent the nation in a landmark pan-African contemporary art exhibition hosted by the Latitudes Centre for the Arts (LCA) during the G20 Summit period in South Africa.

Featuring new and recent works by Pako Lesejane (photography) and Totang Motoloki (painting), the showcase will underscore Botswana’s expanding creative influence on the global art scene.

A CONTINENT IN CONVERSATION

Curated by Boitumelo Makousu and Denzo Nyathi, the exhibition reimagines Africa’s presence in global dialogue. It brings together diverse perspectives from 10 African art spaces, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Namibia and Nigeria, to highlight individuality and depth rather than a single narrative.

“Our participation is not simply about being present; it is about asserting Botswana’s artistic sovereignty within a global conversation that too often homogenizes African voices,” Nkululeko Sebakeng, Ora Loapi’s Project Manager; told Time Out.

REDEFINING REPRESENTATION

Through their bold, contemporary practices, Lesejane and Motoloki amplify Botswana’s unique artistic identity – one rooted in local stories yet reaching beyond borders.

Said Lerato Motshwarakgole, Director of Ora Loapi: “This moment reflects our long-term commitment to building international pathways for Botswana’s artists. We’re proud to collaborate with Latitudes Centre for the Arts and peer institutions across the continent to platform the depth, rigor, and ambition shaping Botswana’s creative economy.”

THE POWER OF PLURALITY

By resisting the idea of a singular ‘African voice,’ the exhibition invites audiences to experience the continent’s complexity and creative plurality on Africa’s own terms.

