Royals Furious Over BPF Chaos

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)’s chaotic congress in Serowe over the weekend, which split the party into two rival centres of power, has left the BaNgwato royals furious, with a public rebuke statement expected anytime

TEFO PHEAGE

The chaotic Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) congress held over the weekend in Serowe has left deep scars in the eyes and hearts of BaNgwato royals, this publication has established.

The disorderly proceedings have sparked sharp criticism from tribal leaders, who say the display of unruly behavior fell far short of the values of discipline and Botho they seek to instill in aspiring leaders.

DISAPPOINTMENT OVER THE CONDUCT

The tribal administration is reportedly preparing to issue a statement detailing the disappointment surrounding the disputed congress, which has since produced two competing centers of power, each claiming legitimate leadership of the party.

In an interview, BaNgwato Paramount Chief and former BPF patron Ian Khama expressed his disappointment over the conduct at the congress. “I am very disappointed with their conduct and behaviour. It was a very bad example to set for people aspiring to be leaders in the political system of our country. Here we are trying to promote our culture of Botho, which includes tolerance, but on display was the opposite, thus undermining our efforts,” Khama said.

APPEAL FOR ORDER

Khama, officiating at the congress in his capacity as territorial owner, had appealed for discipline in the proceedings. However, shortly after his departure, the event unraveled. Conflicts erupted as some delegates demanded that the executive committee be allowed to present reports before elections, while others pushed for an immediate election without reports.

CHAOS

Amid rising tensions, party president Reggie Reatile and his supporters, including Khama’s confidante and CEO of the SKI Khama Foundation, Mogomotsi Kaboeyamodimo who was in Reatile’s lobby, dissolved the congress, citing the unmanageable chaos. Meanwhile, the faction led by Lawrence Ookeditse, Reatile’s challenger for the presidency, continued proceedings, claiming a mandate to do so from the congress. Ookeditse’s team ultimately declared themselves winners in the election.

DIVISIONS

The BPF, according to political observers, is divided along ideological lines, with one camp advocating closer alignment with the governing UDC as a strategic path for growth, while the other pushes for a fully independent political identity. Some observers say the latter wants to maintain their bargaining power as the kingmakers in a turbulent and fluid political environment that Botswana has in recent times become while the former wants quick benefits accruing from being closer to a party in power, no matter the circumstances or endgame.