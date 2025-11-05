BFL Secures P16m Broadcast Deal

While the BFL’s new P16 million broadcast deal with the DBS is being hailed as promising greater exposure and growth, some observers have questioned whether financial gains alone can deliver long-term transformation

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Football League (BFL) has signed a P16 million broadcast deal with the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) for a three-season agreement that officials say will expand the league’s visibility and commercial potential.

According to BFL Communications Officer, Mosimanegape Tshoswane, the partnership will ensure that league matches are broadcast nationwide, increasing access for supporters and attracting sponsors.

GREATER EXPOSURE

“This broadcast partnership guarantees that our matches will be accessible to more supporters across Botswana,” Tshoswane said. “Greater exposure opens doors for sponsorships, commercial partnerships, and opportunities to grow the league sustainably.”

He added that the financial injection will strengthen club operations and player development, enabling investment in coaching, infrastructure and youth academies.

LONG-STANDING CHALLENGES

However, football analysts have cautioned that while the deal marks progress, money alone may not solve long-standing challenges such as governance, fan engagement, and resource gaps between clubs.

They argue that sustainable success requires transparent management and consistent reinvestment in grassroots football.

Tshoswane maintained that the partnership will professionalise the league and create a more competitive environment.

“Clubs can now focus on building strong programmes and developing young players who will feed into our national team,” he said.

GU LEADERS

Meanwhile, as the 2025–26 FNB Premiership season unfolds, Gaborone United remain unbeaten at the top of the table with 22 points from eight matches and a +17 goal difference.

Sua Flamingoes follow with 20 points while Nico United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs sit third and fourth respectively. Jwaneng Galaxy occupy fifth place but Extension Gunners and Calendar Stars struggling stragglers at the bottom of the standings.