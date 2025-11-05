BTA Hosts Corporate Tennis Fundraiser

Tournament aims to reduce reliance on state funding

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) hosted its second Corporate Tennis Tournament over the weekend at the National Tennis Centre in Gaborone, as part of its efforts to reduce reliance on government funding.

SUPPORTS NATIONAL TENNIS CENTRE

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, BTA president Oaitse Thipe said the main goal of the tournament was to raise funds for the National Tennis Centre’s programmes and future competitions.

“We don’t want to heavily depend on the government for funds, hence why we came up with this tournament,” Thipe said. “That’s why we decided to host it twice a year—to raise funds and sustain our sport.”

CORPORATE TEAMS PARTICIPATE

Thipe said seven corporate teams participated, though he could not disclose the amount raised. Alpha Direct emerged as champions, followed by the BTA team in second place and Gaborone Electronics in third.

“It was a really good tournament,” Thipe added. “Not only were we able to raise funds, but we are also continuing to increase participation in tennis and attracting new faces.”

Independent observers say while such initiatives help promote sustainability in sports, long-term financial stability for federations like the BTA still depends on developing strong commercial partnerships and consistent grassroots investment.

