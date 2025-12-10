Inimba Gets the Nod for Season 2

Mzansi Magic’s breakout telenovela Inimba secures a second season after a blockbuster debut that kept viewers hooked and timelines buzzing throughout 2025

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mzansi Magic has officially renewed its hit telenovela Inimba for a second season, cementing its place as one of the most gripping and culturally resonant shows of 2025. Since its April premiere, the series has consistently trended on social media, with viewers dissecting every twist moments after each episode airs.

AWARD-WINNING PERFORMANCES

The show’s momentum was further boosted when Zenande Mfenyana, who plays Thumeka, won Best Actress in a Television Drama at the 2025 National Film and Television Awards. Alongside Lunathi Mampofu (Zoleka Bikitsha), Sisanda Hewana (Hlathi Mabandla), and the wider ensemble, the cast has kept audiences emotionally invested week after week.

A STORY THAT STRIKES A CHORD

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, says the show’s resonance is rooted in its themes of family, ambition and tradition. “Inimba has really taken the 21:00 weekly slot by storm as a story that resonates deeply with our viewers,” she said.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT

From Zoleka’s explosive return after two decades, to the fan-favourite LaZo love story and a wedding special that stopped viewers in their tracks, Season 1 delivered unforgettable drama. With writer and Executive Producer Siphosethu Tshapu at the helm, Season 2 promises higher stakes, new faces and twists that will define 2026 television.