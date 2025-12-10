BK Proctor Launches Nationwide Tour

A 12-day mobile fashion tour aims to improve access, affordability, and community connection for customers across Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Collections by BK Proctor has launched a 12-day nationwide tour aimed at bringing its clothing directly to customers across Botswana. The “Express Yourself Year-End Tour,” which begins on 12 December in Jwaneng, will run until 1 January in Maun. The initiative includes a 50% discount on selected items as the brand moves through major towns and lifestyle destinations.

TAKING FASHION CLOSER TO CUSTOMERS

Stops on the tour include Ghanzi, Maun, Letlhakane, Serowe, Selebi-Phikwe, Palapye, and Kasane. According to the brand, the goal is to make its collections accessible to supporters who may not have the opportunity to visit its stores. The move comes at a time when many consumers are seeking affordability and convenience during the festive season.

BRAND SAYS TOUR IS A ‘THANK YOU’

Founding Director BK Proctor said the tour is meant to show appreciation to customers who have supported the label over the years. He noted that travel constraints often make it difficult for some clients to shop in-store, prompting the decision to meet them in their own communities.

“This tour is our way of saying thank you to the people of Botswana who have believed in us from day one,” he said.

DISCOUNTS AIMED AT EASING FESTIVE COSTS

The tour also offers up to 50% off selected items, a gesture the brand says is designed to reward loyal customers and attract new ones. Collections by BK Proctor is known for its Afro-modern aesthetic and craftsmanship.