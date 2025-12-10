District To Dish At Mahogany

Avani Resort’s Mahogany Restaurant unveiled a boundary-pushing menu that transforms Botswana’s diverse culinary heritage into a modern dining adventure

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Avani Resort’s Mahogany Restaurant hosted an intimate culinary evening that invited diners to explore Botswana through flavour, artistry and reinvention. The night marked the reopening of Avani’s kitchen after extensive renovations and the debut of a boldly conceptual menu that reimagines local dishes using international techniques.

Avani Resort GM Willem Van Heerden described the experience as “a journey through the various districts in Botswana,” explaining that each dish was built around ingredients or memories tied to specific regions. “You’ll find the Setswana chicken—but with a twist,” he said, noting the chefs’ commitment to honouring tradition while pushing boundaries.

REINVENTING THE FAMILIAR

Chef Bernard walked diners through a lineup of courses that blended comfort and creativity. The opening venison carpaccio—silky, citrus-bright and garnished with micro herbs—set a refined tone, followed by shredded beef biltong and warm goat cheese bruschetta drizzled with honey. The Clemen Gold mint sorbet offered a refreshing palate cleanse before the heartier mains.

The standout of the night was the beef fillet, perfectly sautéed and finished in a fragrant mustard, mushroom and herb cream. Tender, rich and beautifully plated with corn and morogo, it was the dish that most successfully married nostalgia with modern finesse.

Other mains included the adventurous wildebeest seswaa crusted in avocado and coriander, a flavour-forward Tswana chicken roulade, and the kapenta fish cake, which, though delicately baked and paired with pickles and cucumber salad, lacked the depth and excitement of the stronger dishes.

PAIRING WITH PURPOSE

Fine Brands’ Gilbert Mpofu guided diners through a thoughtful wine pairing, highlighting lesser-known labels to spark discovery. Pinotage complemented the heavier mains while Sauvignon Blanc matched the roulade. Dessert, the airy morula yoghurt mousse was paired with a playful red muscadel.

REVIEW

The menu delivers a memorable exploration of Botswana’s culinary identity. The beef fillet emerges as the showstopper, showcasing technique, balance and refinement. Close behind is the venison carpaccio for its elegance and the wildebeest seswaa for bold creativity.