Destination Manong Spreads Festive Cheer

Manong Game Lodge blends festive generosity, wildlife wonder and bold ambition as it reaches out to Gopong Primary School while redefining itself as a destination of choice

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Just outside Lobatse, Manong Game Lodge turned last week into a celebration of kindness when it shared Christmas cheer with the children of Gopong Primary School. The lodge arrived not only with meals, but with South African actor Zenzo Ngqobe — famed for his role in the Oscar-winning Tsotsi — who joined the learners for a heartfelt day of inspiration. As Manong’s ambassador, Ngqobe is championing the lodge’s vision to attract the South African market and elevate destination Manong.

A LODGE ROOTED IN COMMUNITY

For Manong, giving back is not a seasonal gesture but a core philosophy. “We’ve got another school in Phitshane that we support… The plan is to help Gopong school to see that they can support themselves,” said Annalize Punt-Scanlen of Manong Game Lodge in an interview. Her hope is to equip the school with fundraising skills and sustainable planting projects.

A SCHOOL SEEKING SUPPORT

Gopong Primary School is doing its best to stay afloat, but challenges remain. Principal Nonofo Mathumo appealed for help, noting the strain of building classroom blocks without adequate resources. “Our results are very low. So please, we are appealing for assistance,” she said.

A LITTLE DELTA DREAM

As the festive travel season approaches, Punt-Scanlen envisions Manong as “a little delta in the Lobatse area.” With 40 units, lush gardens, bush experiences, a sparkling pool and family-friendly adventures including Segway rides, paintball, cycling and game drives, the lodge blends modern comfort with raw wilderness.

THE VULTURE STORY OF MANONG

A standout and latest attraction is the new Vulture Dam, home to White-Backed and Lappet-Faced vultures — monogamous, endangered and vital to the ecosystem. Their 57-day incubation cycle, 40km feeding radius and role as nature’s cleaners offer visitors a rare conservation experience.

Manong may not boast the Big Five, but with eland, kudu, impala, red hartebeest and its iconic vultures, it offers something just as rare: a destination with heart.