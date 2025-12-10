Zebras Rally for Continental Football Respect

A wave of emotion and national pride defined Botswana’s football team send-off, as leaders called on the Zebras to honour past heroes, inspire a nation, and assert themselves on Africa’s biggest stage

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana’s national senior men’s football team, the Zebras, departed for Morocco amid stirring calls for pride, unity and legacy during a high-energy send-off led by head coach Morena Ramoreboli and Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng.

Addressing players and officials, Ramoreboli urged the squad to carry not only national hopes but the sacrifices of earlier generations. “The class of 2012 made it possible for us to be here today,” he told the team, reminding them that former players were denied the recognition and financial rewards now available. He challenged the squad to remember those “that sweat blood for you to be where you are,” framing the upcoming campaign as a responsibility to history and to those who laid the foundation.

Legacy and Sacrifice

The coach’s message moved beyond football. He called on the players to honour family members and supporters who are no longer alive. “Go and represent their spirits. They are with us in spirit,” he said, urging them to draw strength from prayers and memory as they travel to Morocco.

Ramoreboli reminded the squad that continental recognition is not given but earned. He encouraged them to “go out there and fight” for those who wanted to be part of the journey, describing the moment as both a privilege and a duty.

National Pride Message

Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng echoed the tone of unity and ambition. “Football today is more than 90 and it’s culture and hope among other things,” he said, describing the Zebras as a symbol of Botswana’s identity. He declared: “Botswana is there, team Zebras is there and we are going to give our opponents the toughest time.”

He praised the technical team for instilling discipline and structure, adding that excellence is built through “preparation and discipline,” not by chance.

Unity Through Sport

Kelebeng said government’s role is to open doors for athletes, stressing that the team’s qualification shows “what is possible when the nation invests in talent, structures, and leadership.” He closed with a reminder that sport unites all backgrounds. “Sport speaks one language,” he said. “That’s the language of pride.”

