PASSOBO Championships Marked Triumphant Return

PASSOBO’s long-awaited national championships returned after a decade, showcasing elite para-sport talent and setting the stage for regional expansion

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

After a 10-year hiatus, the Paralympic Association of Botswana (PASSOBO) successfully hosted the Paralympics National Championships from 3 to 5 December 2025. The three-day event brought together clubs from across the country to compete in goalball, deaf netball, deaf football, blind soccer and wheelchair basketball, with both men’s and women’s teams contesting for national honours.

PASSOBO president Tshepho Mafereka expressed deep gratitude for the successful staging of the tournament.

“We are very happy, we are grateful that we were able to host this competition successfully,” he said in a telephone interview.

Partnerships Drive Success

The championships were supported by the Ministry of Sport and Arts and the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC). Debswana provided sports facilities, accommodation and meals.

Mafereka said the championships were designed to be the foundation for sustained growth.

“The aim is to host them annually and the aim is to expand sporting codes as well participants.”

Ambitious Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, PASSOBO plans to grow the championships into a regional competition by inviting neighbouring countries in coming years to raise standards and visibility.

In competition highlights, Pudulogong were crowned blind soccer national champions, Vision Warriors claimed both the men’s and women’s goalball titles, Buffalo NC won deaf netball, Peace United triumphed in deaf football, and Diamond Wheelers secured the wheelchair basketball crown.

Mafereka also encouraged people with disabilities to embrace sport without fear.

“This is your opportunity to showcase your talent so you can be able to represent the country at international games.”