Inside Botswana’s Nightlife Tug of War

Botswana’s push for a 24-hour economy is turning nightlife into a battlefield, where bars thrive, clubs and events struggle, and creatives are caught in the crossfire

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The country is flirting with a nightlife revolution. But behind the glow of neon lights and the promise of endless vibes, industry insiders are asking a harder question: who really benefits when the party never stops?

This is in response to the proposed extension of liquor trading hours from 08:00 to 06:00,

and the broader policy direction toward a 24-hour economy. Following the Easter 2026 pilot, Government had indicated an intention to accelerate permanent implementation.

BARS WIN, CLUBS BLEED

For Gilbert PP Seagile, the answer isn’t pretty.

“We believe that there wasn’t a research done on the Easter pilot because it is not true that it was a success,” he said, pushing back against government optimism.

Also speaking on behalf of the Botswana Night Clubs and Bar Association Seagile said extended hours didn’t grow the pie, they simply sliced it differently. Cheaper neighbourhood bars became magnets, while nightclubs burdened by higher compliance costs watched their crowds disappear.

The result? Empty dance floors, declining ticket sales, and some venues shutting doors for good.

THE DEATH OF THE EVENT ECONOMY

For creatives, the shift hits harder. The Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA) in a recent statement states that the economics of entertainment are quietly collapsing.

Why buy a ticket to a curated show when a bar down the road offers free music all night?

The result: fewer events, shrinking paydays, and an industry drifting into informality. DJs, choirs, technical crews, once part of a structured ecosystem are being squeezed out of sustainable work.

“This dynamic effectively collapses the commercial viability of events,” BEPA said.

BEPA and allied creative industry associations also registered their strongest objection to the recent declaration that the Easter pilot of the 24-hour economy was a success.

“This assertion has been made without the presentation of any credible,verifiable, or independently assessed data, and stands in direct contradiction to the realities experienced across the creative and entertainment sectors, as well as indications emerging from law enforcement and public service systems.”

A 24-HOUR ECONOMY

Seagile said they aren’t against the idea. In fact, he’s clear: “We are not against 24 hours we are saying involve us, industry players so that we shape it in a way that will benefit the entire industry.”

But the current model, critics argue, ignores a basic truth, bars and nightclubs don’t play by the same rules. Clubs pay more, employ more, and invest more. Yet under uniform trading hours, they compete on uneven ground.

“The 24-hour economy must level the playing field,” Seagile said.

LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD

The call now is simple but urgent: rethink the rollout. Industry voices want data, consultation, and a framework that protects both economic growth and creative survival.

Because if Botswana gets this wrong, the 24-hour economy won’t just change nightlife, it might quietly dismantle it.