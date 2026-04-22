Orange FA Cup Enters Last 8

Gaborone derby headlines blockbuster quarterfinal lineup as rivals clash and contenders emerge in race for semifinal spots

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Orange FA Cup has reached the quarterfinal stage, with a mouthwatering Gaborone derby between Gaborone United and Township Rollers set to headline the last-eight fixtures.

Derby showdown

The clash between the two capital giants is expected to dominate attention, given the history and intensity associated with the fixture. Both sides progressed with contrasting performances, setting up what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Elsewhere, defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy will face Jwaneng Young Stars in an all-Jwaneng battle, while Orapa United take on Lokgwabe United. Black Lions FC will square off against Mochudi Centre Chiefs in another intriguing tie.

Venues and dates for the quarterfinal matches were yet to be confirmed at the time of publication.

Penalty drama

The road to the last eight delivered high tension, with several matches decided via penalty shootouts. Black Lions FC edged Morupule Wanderers 7-6 after a goalless draw, while Jwaneng Young Stars triumphed 8-7 over TAFIC FC in another closely fought contest.

Champions advance

Defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy underlined their credentials with a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Nico United, maintaining their push for a third title.

Township Rollers, on the other hand, delivered one of the most dominant performances of the round, thrashing Calendar Stars 7-0 to send a strong warning to their rivals.

Statement wins

Lokgwabe United continued their impressive run with a 2-1 victory over Flamingo Santos, while Gaborone United secured a narrow but vital 1-0 win against Sua Flamingoes.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs also made a bold statement, cruising to a 4-0 victory over First Division North side Enesia to comfortably book their place in the quarterfinals.

With rivalries intensifying and form peaking at the right time, the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals are poised to deliver thrilling encounters as teams battle for a place in the semifinals.