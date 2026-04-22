ABSA Kids Marathon Sees Record Growth

Over 2,000 participants highlight rising youth fitness momentum

GAZETTE REPORTER

The fifth edition of the ABSA Summer Kids Marathon marked a significant step forward in both scale and execution, according to co-organizer Moagi Madisa. Held over the weekend, the event drew more than 2,000 participants, reflecting steady growth and increased community engagement.

Among the key developments was the introduction of winner’s trophies for the 5.5km race, specifically recognizing top performers in the 13–16 age category for both boys and girls. Madisa described this as a deliberate effort to reward excellence and inspire young athletes.

“This was an important step in rewarding excellence and motivating young athletes to push their limits,” he said.

Organizers also enhanced race logistics, including the addition of more structured water points along the route to improve hydration and safety. Route management was refined to ensure smoother movement and better supervision, while the broader event experience was expanded to include more family-oriented activities.

Participation Growth

Madisa attributed the strong turnout to sustained community trust and targeted outreach efforts. Over time, the marathon has built relationships with schools, parents and local communities, positioning it as a key event on the youth calendar.

“This year in particular, the improvements we introduced—such as better safety measures, water points, and incentives like trophies—made the event more appealing,” he said.

He added that social media campaigns and direct engagement with schools played a critical role in boosting participation. Word-of-mouth recommendations from previous participants and parents also contributed significantly, reinforcing the event’s reputation.

Youth Impact

Beyond participation numbers, the marathon is designed to promote healthier lifestyles among young people in Botswana. Madisa said the initiative encourages children to view physical activity as both enjoyable and rewarding, countering increasingly sedentary habits.

“By participating, children not only improve their physical fitness but also develop discipline, resilience, and confidence,” he said.

The addition of competitive elements, including the 5.5km trophies, aims to foster goal-setting and healthy competition. Organizers see this as part of a broader effort to build a culture that prioritizes fitness and wellness from an early age.

Logistical Challenges

The event’s rapid growth brought operational challenges, particularly in managing large numbers of participants. Coordination across registration, crowd control, route safety and hydration required extensive planning.

“Ensuring that every participant had a safe and enjoyable experience was our top priority,” Madisa said.

To address these demands, organizers increased the number of water points and deployed additional marshals and support staff. Collaboration with partners and volunteers also proved essential in maintaining order and safety throughout the event.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, organizers plan to expand the marathon’s reach beyond its current location to include more regions across Botswana. Additional race categories, improved prize structures and further enhancements to logistics are also under consideration.

“Our long-term vision is to establish the ABSA Summer Kids Marathon as a flagship youth sporting event in Botswana,” Madisa said.