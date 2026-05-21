Inside Diamond Realm Experience at Frieze

From cosmic origins to Botswana-inspired artistry, an immersive diamond installation at Frieze New York explored the cultural symbolism and mythology surrounding natural diamonds

GAZETTE REPORTER

A Diamond Is Forever presented “Voyage Through the Diamond Realm,” an immersive experience presented during Frieze New York alongside a cocktail reception at Markette.

The experience, created in partnership with De Beers, explored the origins of diamonds through visual storytelling, scenography, and soundscapes. The installation traced diamonds from their formation in stars to their discovery in deserts and riverbeds, while examining the symbolism attached to them across cultures.

GLOBAL COLLABORATION

The project brought together artists, artisans, and heritage specialists from Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and France. The exhibition combined artistic interpretation with narratives linked to the history and cultural significance of natural diamonds.

“Diamonds connect us to our origins, and this idea sits at the heart of Voyage Through the Diamond Realm,” said Lynn Serfaty, General Manager of Natural Diamonds at De Beers. “This work explores the journey of the diamond and the meaning it carries in human culture today.”

The evening later continued with a dinner at Markette featuring Matter of Eternity, an installation created by Dreamcore co-founder and creative director Nasir Dean.

BOTSWANA-INSPIRED INSTALLATION

Dean’s work positioned natural diamonds as symbols shaped by geological and cosmic forces over time. Through celestial imagery and organic structures, the installation drew parallels between the formation of diamonds and the structure of the universe.

“In my installation, I created the Diamond Zebra as a tribute to Botswana, a fusion of the elegance of nature and national identity,” said Dean.

“In Botswana, the zebra symbolizes strength, unity, resilience, and the harmony of individuality. By transforming that symbol into living light through diamonds, the Diamond Zebra becomes a monument that nods to permanence, survival, and the rare natural beauty . A reflection of Botswana itself, a nation whose spirit moves with elegance, endurance, and unmistakable presence across the world stage.”

Guests included actress Sharon Stone, musician Swizz Beatz, singer Ciara, actress Julia Fox, and Namibia’s ambassador H.E. Ambassador Wilbard Hellao, amongst others.