Remembering Kgomotso Tshwenyego

Actress, motivational speaker and philanthropist Kgomotso Tshwenyego is being remembered for a life dedicated to storytelling, community upliftment and giving dignity to the elderly

Botswana is mourning the death of veteran actress, author, media personality and social entrepreneur Kgomotso Tshwenyego, whose work in entertainment and community development left a lasting impact across the country.

In an official bereavement notice, the Tshwenyego family confirmed that she passed away on the night of May 14, 2026. A memorial service is scheduled for May 21, while funeral and burial arrangements are set for May 23.

A LIFE OF SERVICE

Known affectionately as “Ausi Kgomotso,” Tshwenyego built a reputation as a compassionate public figure whose work centred on uplifting communities and advocating for the elderly.

She founded the Lepatla La Bagodi Foundation, an organisation focused on empowering and celebrating senior citizens through retreats and open discussions on issues affecting older people.

Tshwenyego also hosted The Family Show and Tea with Kgomotso on Duma FM until 2021, programmes that amplified conversations around family life and the welfare of elders.

She consistently used her platforms to uplift others and inspire hope.

A CAREER ON SCREEN

The Mochudi creative became widely recognised after appearing in the local drama Re Bina Mmogo, a role that established her as one of Botswana’s respected actresses.

She later featured in productions such as A United Kingdom, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and Dithunya Tsa Rona.

Her appearance in The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency alongside Jill Scott exposed her work to international audiences, while her role as a judge on My Star Botswana made her a household name locally.

A LASTING LEGACY

Beyond acting and broadcasting, Tshwenyego was admired as an inspirational speaker and charity advocate whose public image reflected warmth, dignity and cultural pride.

As tributes continue to pour in, many are remembering her as a motherly figure whose influence stretched beyond television and radio into the hearts of ordinary Batswana.