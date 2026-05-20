Hard Work Delivers Karate Success

Botswana’s nine-athlete squad returned from Luanda with 13 medals, attributing their Region 5 Championships breakthrough to discipline, preparation and relentless effort

GAZETTE REPORTER

Team Botswana produced a striking performance at the Region 5 Championships in Luanda, Angola, after sending only nine athletes and returning home with 13 medals.

The team competed against countries that fielded more than 40 athletes, yet still emerged among the top-performing nations at the championships.

The medal haul reflected a balanced campaign across divisions, underlining consistency from a compact squad operating under pressure.

Final Surge

Botswana’s decisive momentum came on the final day, when Lethabo Sekano (-68kg), Lesika Motswagole (-50kg) and Tshegofatso Chepete (-55kg) each secured gold medals.

The country finished with five gold, one silver and seven bronze medals in total.

Additional gold medals came through Centy Kgosikoma in senior female individual kata and Kutlo Thomas in senior male individual kata, strengthening Botswana’s overall standing in the competition.

Coach Reflection

Coach Sensei Peter Molefhe said the results were rooted in preparation and discipline rather than numbers.

“This is a huge statement by Botswana karate,” he said. “We may have had a small team, but we fought like champions.”

He added that the squad’s mindset was shaped by sustained hard work in training.

“It is not about how many athletes you bring,” Molefhe said. “It is about how much effort you put into every session, every bout, and every moment of preparation.”

He described the medal return as evidence of discipline under pressure.

“What we saw in Luanda was a group that stayed committed to the basics,” he said. “Hard work does not always make noise before competition, but it speaks clearly in results.”

Leadership Praise

Molefhe also paid tribute to BOKA President Shihan Mpho Bakwadi, crediting his leadership and support for the technical team.

“The trust from leadership matters,” he said. “When people are given responsibility and space to prepare properly, it reflects in performance.”

He said the achievement highlighted a broader culture within the sport’s national setup.

“This is about consistency over time,” Molefhe said. “The discipline of the athletes and the structure behind them worked together.”

Botswana’s performance, achieved with one of the smallest squads in the competition, was widely framed within the camp as a product of preparation meeting opportunity on the international stage.

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