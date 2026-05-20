FNB Premiership Set for Exciting Close 

The 2025/26 FNB Premiership season will conclude in Gaborone this weekend as supporters gather for the final match and championship celebrations

The 2025/26 FNB Premiership season is set to conclude on Saturday, May 23, with Gaborone United taking on BDF XI at Gaborone United Stadium.

Kick-off for the season-ending fixture is scheduled for 3pm, with organisers expecting thousands of supporters to attend the final match of the season.

SEASON FINALE CELEBRATION

The match will also mark the end of the league’s second season under the sponsorship of FNB Botswana, with activities planned around the fixture including fan activations, entertainment and hospitality experiences.

FNB Botswana Chief Marketing Officer Peo Porogo said the league had continued to strengthen ties between clubs, supporters and communities.

“The FNB Premiership has become more than just a football competition,” Porogo said. “It is a platform that brings people together, inspires young talent and creates opportunities for communities across the country.”

She added that the bank remained committed to supporting local sport and community initiatives through its partnership with the league.

FOCUS ON COMMUNITY IMPACT

Porogo said football continued to play an important role in uniting communities and creating opportunities for local talent.

“At FNB Botswana, we believe football has the power to unite people, uplift communities and create meaningful opportunities for local talent,” she said.

The final fixture comes as the bank marks 35 years of operations in Botswana, a milestone Porogo said reflects the institution’s long-term investment in community partnerships and sporting platforms.

SUPPORTERS EXPECTED IN NUMBERS

Supporters attending the match are expected to take part in a range of match-day activities as the league crowns its champions at the close of the season.

“We encourage football supporters, families and the broader community to join us at the Gaborone United Stadium,” Porogo said.