Betway Boosts Legends Tournament

P1.5 million sponsorship reshapes Botswana’s “Clash of the Legends,” as football icons gather in Gaborone for today’s announcement ahead of the 20 June tournament

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Betway Clash of the Legends Football Tournament was officially announced yesterday (Tuesday) following a P1.5 million sponsorship from Betway, which has now become the title sponsor of the event.

The tournament will be hosted in Gaborone, moving from Francistown where it was staged last year, and is scheduled for 20 June.

“At Betway, our passion for sports isn’t just about the game on the pitch; it is about the community, the history, and the heroes who have shaped the beautiful game,” said Michelle France-Mabiletsa, Betway Country Manager representing Betway.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil a total sponsorship package of 1.5 million Pula toward the Clash of the Legends,” she added.

Legends Unite

Former players used the announcement to reflect on recognition and reunion opportunities for retired footballers.

Michael Mogaladi of Mochudi Centre Chiefs Legends said the initiative restores visibility for past players.

“I am very happy that this had been made for the legends, we are mostly forgotten of, we used to dominate in the league,” he said, naming players such as Pontsho Moloi, Dirang Moloi, Given Mpundu and James Kachinga.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Kaizer Chiefs Legends said the platform provides both entertainment and support for former players.

“It’s a great initiative for us former players to come together to have fun and entertain the fans… and show them that we are still alive,” he said. He added that participants will also conduct clinics on 19 June “to inspire young ones who want to make a life out of football.”

He confirmed involvement of players including Josta Dladla, Tefo Mashamaite, Mandla Masango and Morgan Gould.

Format Shift

This year’s edition introduces a revised format featuring club legends rather than the previous “nation vs nation” structure.

The participating sides include Orlando Pirates, Township Rollers and Mochudi Centre Chiefs legends.

Thapelo Balepi of Township Rollers Legends said the team is aiming for victory.

“I urge people to come in large numbers to come and see us… our intention as Rollers is to claim this cup,” he said, mentioning Phenyo Mongala and Boitumelo Mafoko among the squad.

Community Impact

Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele said the initiative highlights challenges faced by retired players while reconnecting them with fans.

“This is a great initiative… some of the legends are going through a lot and we never talk about,” he said. “This kind of programs help us as legends to feel appreciated.”

He added that fans will see former stars including Andile Jali, Lucky Lekgwathi and Oupa Manyisa.

The tournament, announced today, positions itself as both a competitive showcase and a reunion platform for regional football greats.