Botswana Bowls Champions Conclude

National championships wrap in Orapa with MVP honours, medal winners confirmed, and national squads named for 2026 international events

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Bowling Association’s 49th National Championships concluded at the Orapa Bowling Club from 09–16 May 2026, marking a week-long competition that drew athletes from across the country’s bowling clubs.

“It was a very great and competitive tournament,”the association said in a statement as the tournament ended in the mining town of Orapa. The championships featured singles, pairs, triples, and fours events across both the men’s and ladies’ divisions.

MVP Honours

Boikhutso Mooketsi was named Ladies Player of the Tournament (MVP), receiving the Lebo Mascarenhas Floating Trophy after securing two gold medals and one silver.

In the men’s category, Kabo Gaboutloeloe was named Player of the Tournament (MVP), awarded the Ray Mascarenhas Floating Trophy after also finishing with two gold medals.

Singles Results

In the singles competition, Mooketsi (Jwaneng BC) won gold in the ladies’ division, while Gaboutloeloe (Gaborone BC) secured gold in the men’s category.

Silver medals went to Kefilwe Moleleki (Gaborone BC) in the ladies’ section and Remmy Kebapetse (Jwaneng BC) in the men’s.

Bronze was awarded to Marea Modutlwa (Gaborone BC) and Ookeditse Lekang (Gaborone BC).

Team Events

In the pairs, Orapa teams secured gold in both men’s and ladies’ categories.

The triples saw Jwaneng take ladies’ gold, while Phikwe won the men’s title. Gaborone secured men’s bronze in the same discipline.

In the fours, Gaborone won both men’s and ladies’ gold medals, with Orapa and Jwaneng finishing in silver positions.

National Selection

Following the championships, national teams were selected for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland in July 2026, and the African States Tournament in Lusaka, Zambia in September 2026.

Edwin Nyoka, vice president of the Botswana Bowling Association, confirmed the selections in a statement released after the tournament.

For the Commonwealth Games, the men’s team comprises Charles Diteko and Modisaotsile Mphotho, while the ladies’ team includes Gaoromelwe Mpopi Pelemo, Boikhutso Mooketsi, and Sebathu Chinky Sinombe.

For the African States Tournament, the men’s squad includes Charles Diteko, Kaizer Geche, Khumo Kebalatetse, Modisaotsile Mphotho, and Kabo Gaboutloeloe. The ladies’ team features Gaoromelwe Mpopi Pelemo, Boikhutso Mooketsi, Sebathu Chinky Sinombe, Kefilwe Tompie Moleleki, and Goitsemodimo Peo Ramodise.

Nyoka said the championships also serve a wider developmental purpose beyond results.

Talent Pathways

“Beyond crowning champions, this tournament contributes to talent identification and preparation for Botswana’s future regional and international bowling competitions,” Nyoka said.

“In selecting teams for the prestigious tournaments, other young players with potential are also selected for international exposure, including events such as the Peter Richards Pairs and the Quadrangular Tournament,” he said.

He added that these competitions are used to blend emerging talent with experienced players.

“In these tournaments, we mix up-and-coming players with more experienced players and compete against countries such as Zimbabwe, Namibia, and South Africa,” Nyoka said.