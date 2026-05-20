Raguin Named Orange Brand Ambassador

Orange Botswana has signed rising tennis player Ntungamili Raguin as a brand ambassador, expanding its youth-focused sports partnerships

Orange Botswana has signed rising tennis player Ntungamili Raguin as its second brand ambassador as part of the company’s youth engagement and sports development initiatives.

The partnership, launched under the tagline “Dream Bigger,” aligns the telecommunications company with one of Botswana’s emerging tennis talents, who has represented the country in international competitions and secured several junior titles.

FOCUS ON YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Orange Botswana said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to support young people pursuing careers in different fields while strengthening its connection with younger audiences.

Speaking on the partnership, Orange Botswana CEO Néné Maïga said the company viewed sport as an important platform for youth inspiration.

“Ntungamili represents a generation of young Batswana who are proving that talent, discipline and ambition can open doors onto the global stage,” she said.

Maïga added that the company hoped the partnership would encourage young people to pursue opportunities in their chosen fields.

“We want to encourage young Batswana to dream bigger and understand that their ambitions are valid regardless of the field they choose,” she said.

SUPPORT FOR TENNIS

Maïga also noted that the partnership reflected Orange Botswana’s intention to support different sporting disciplines.

“Tennis is one of the growing sports in Botswana and we believe Ntungamili’s rise presents an important opportunity to shine a spotlight on emerging talent,” she said.

Raguin described the partnership as a significant moment in his professional journey.

“I am honoured to join the Orange Botswana family and grateful for the support they have shown in my journey. This partnership motivates me even more to continue working hard, represent Botswana proudly on international stages and inspire other young people to Dream Bigger,” he said.

Through the agreement, Raguin is expected to participate in Orange Botswana campaigns, youth engagements, community activations, and brand initiatives.