Global Confidence in Botswana Tennis Rising

ITF World Tennis Tour events in Gaborone draw players from 28 countries, with organisers pointing to rising confidence in Botswana’s safety, organisation and tennis standards

GAZETTE REPORTER

The ITF World Tennis Tour M15 and W15 events at Botswana’s National Tennis Centre have attracted significant international participation, according to Botswana Tennis Association vice president Nonofo Othusitse, who is also the tournament director. The competitions began last week and run until 23 May, featuring four tournaments staged over a two-week period.

Othusitse said interest surged once entries opened. “We had over 300 men entering the first week and then women we had around 200 entries,” he said on the sidelines of the tournament yesterday (Tuesday).

Players have travelled from more than 28 countries across all continents, including Australia, Asia, Europe, North America and South America. “So I think for us the most important part is the interest that we received from international players from over 28 countries, from all the continents,” Othusitse said.

He added that the turnout reflected confidence in the host nation. “Players know that they will be safe, they will be secure.”

Tournament Format

The events include men’s and women’s competitions at ITF 15k level, with prize money of $15,000 per event. The format features draws of 32 players for both men and women, with qualifiers used to complete the main draw where necessary.

“We are using the draw of 32 men, 32 women. So we had to play qualifiers to get some people to qualify for the men’s draw,” Othusitse explained.

He noted that four tournaments are being staged over the two weeks, including two men’s and two women’s events. Higher tiers, he said, can reach 25k and up to 35k in prize money for women.

Officials Exposure

Beyond player participation, Othusitse highlighted the development of local officiating talent during the events. Some officials involved are still building experience at international level.

“We are using them here. They are gaining exposure, they are gaining experience,” he said.

He added that the exposure is part of a longer-term pathway toward international certification opportunities, including potential white badge qualifications.

Local Crowd

Othusitse said the presence of Botswana players and growing spectator turnout has also been notable, particularly during key matches and finals.

“Botswana have shown up,” he said, adding that crowds have responded positively where local players are involved.

He noted that several players ranked between 400 and 500 in the world have competed, contributing to the competitive standard of play.

“So that means the quality itself was very high, not just the quantity,” he said.

Othusitse added that the tournament experience is contributing to broader efforts to professionalise and commercialise tennis in Botswana.