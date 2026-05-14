Inside Overthrust Winter Metal Mania 

This year, Overthrust Winter Metal Mania is not just a festival, it’s a travelling metal revolution. From cowboy boots and chains to international film crews and roaring guitars, Botswana’s most explosive underground movement is turning the country into a cinematic metal rock pilgrimage

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Somewhere between the growl of electric guitars and the sight of metalheads riding horses in leather jackets, Overthrust Winter Metal Mania stopped being “just a music festival”. It became mythology.

This year, Botswana’s legendary rock pilgrimage is rewriting its own rules.

For the first time in 17 years, the festival is leaving its traditional single-location setup and hitting the road in a four-stop national tour stretching across Tlokweng, Letlhakane, Ghanzi and Maun. The result? A travelling heavy metal event roaring through Botswana at full volume.

“People can expect powerful and most energetic live performances, cultural exchange, camping and the unique spirit of the Botswana metal community,” said Overthrust founder and event organizer Tshomarelo Mosaka, better known as Vulture Thrust in an interview.

And that “spirit” is not subtle.

FOUR TOWNS, ONE LOUD MOVEMENT

The tour kicks off on May 28 at Eros Garden Bar in Tlokweng before moving to LM Garden Bar in Letlhakane, Hilltalk Night Club in Ghanzi and wrapping up at Adventure Bar in Maun on May 31.

The lineup is stacked like a biker bar jukebox on steroids. Botswana heavyweights Overthrust, Remuda, Raven In Flesh, Sedimo and PsychiatricNurseBand will share stages with Swiss metal act Vigljos and UK band Human Leather.

The festival expects between 300 and 500 metalheads, rockers and curious first-timers across the tour including international visitors flying in from Germany, the UK, Holland and other parts of Africa.

“We are ready to ride and march once again!” Mosaka said.

A MOVIE INSIDE A FESTIVAL

This year’s edition comes with something extra cinematic. An international production crew from Chicago is filming Leather In The Desert, a documentary following Overthrust’s rise as one of Africa’s most recognised metal band alongside Kenya’s Chovu and South Africa’s Vulvodynia.

“The filming started in September 2023 when Overthrust was recording it’s third studio album in Cape Town and had continued in 2025 when Overthrust was performing live in Czech Republic at Obscene Extreme Festival in Trutnov and UK,” Mosaka said.

“The final shooting of Overthrust film will be done here in Botswana during Overthrust’s Winter Metal Mania Fest Tour.”

HEART BENEATH THE NOISE

But behind the aggressive riffs and roaring crowds sits a softer pulse. The festival will donate blankets, heaters and food hampers to families in Kabakae Ward in Ghanzi as part of its annual community outreach.

Because Winter Metal Mania is no longer just a festival. It is Botswana’s loudest cultural statement.