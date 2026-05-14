The Myth of Expensive Wine

By Phenyo Motlhagodi

There is a quiet confidence that comes with an expensive bottle of wine. It arrives at the table with presence, as though the price has already done half the work. You don’t just open it — you present it. You look at it slightly differently, and you expect it to behave accordingly.

The assumption is simple: if it costs more, it must be better.

It’s a convenient idea. It removes doubt. It allows you to believe that you’ve made a good decision without having to think too much about it. Unfortunately, wine does not always respect that arrangement.

What You’re Actually Paying For

Price in wine is influenced by many things, and quality is only one of them. Where the wine comes from, how much of it exists, the reputation of the producer, the cost of land, the story behind the label — all of these factors contribute.

Some wines are expensive because they are genuinely rare. Others because they come from regions that carry prestige. Some because they have been marketed well enough to create demand that exceeds supply. None of this guarantees enjoyment.

You can have a technically brilliant wine that leaves you unmoved, and a modestly priced bottle that delivers exactly what you needed in that moment. The difference lies not in the price, but in the connection between the wine and the person drinking it.

Expectation vs Reality

Expensive wine comes with expectation, and expectation has a way of shaping experience. When we spend more, we expect more. We lean forward, ready to be impressed, ready to confirm that the decision was correct.

When the wine delivers, it feels justified. When it doesn’t, we hesitate. We swirl, we pause, we try to find something to hold onto. We describe it as “complex” or “interesting,” which are often polite ways of saying we are not entirely convinced.

This is where people begin to lose trust in their own palate. They assume the problem is them, not the wine.

Value Is Personal

The more useful approach is to shift focus from price to preference. What do you actually enjoy? Crisp, fresh whites? Fuller, textured ones? Light reds that you can drink easily, or something with more structure and depth?

Once you understand that, everything becomes easier. You begin to recognise patterns. Certain styles, regions, and producers consistently deliver for you. That’s where value lives — in consistency, not cost.

There is also a question of timing. Some wines are built to age. They need time to soften, to develop, to reveal their full character. Opening them too early can feel disappointing, not because they are bad, but because they are not ready.

Paying more for potential and then not waiting for it is a very efficient way to misunderstand a wine.

Choose Better, Not Bigger

The real shift happens when you stop chasing price and start choosing with intention. A well-made wine, selected with some understanding of what you enjoy, will almost always deliver more satisfaction than an expensive bottle chosen blindly.

This is not about avoiding expensive wine. It’s about approaching it with awareness. Knowing when it makes sense, when it’s worth it, and when something simpler might be exactly right.

Over time, this approach builds confidence. You begin to trust your own judgement. You move through shelves and wine lists with a sense of direction.

And when that happens, the price tag returns to its proper role.

Not a guarantee of quality.

Just information.