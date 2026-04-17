Inside Roses Will Bloom Again Pages 

A debut devotional journal turns everyday survival into sacred ritual, proving that even after life’s harshest winters, something in you still dares to bloom

GAZETTE REPORTER

Some books whisper. Others hold your hand. And then there are the rare ones that feel like they’ve been quietly watching your life unfold. Roses Will Bloom Again, the debut 52-week devotional by Gothata Courtney Gopolang belongs firmly in the latter category.

This isn’t just a read; it’s a mirror, a morning ritual, a soft place to land.

BLOOMING THROUGH THE BREAKAGE

Across 175 pages, Gopolang doesn’t pretend life is pretty. She leans into its fractures loss, uncertainty, quiet battles and reframes them as seasons rather than endings. “Roses will bloom again is a book that will inspire, motivate and give people hope in dealing with the various challenges of life,” she said.

Each week unfolds like a gentle check-in with your soul, blending heartfelt reflections with spiritual grounding. It’s the kind of book you don’t rush you return to it, slowly, deliberately, like healing itself.

FAITH, BUT MAKE IT PERSONAL

For Gopolang, the book was born out of intimacy, not ambition. “I love reading devotional books in the morning for my time alone with God… so I decided I had to start writing something that resonated with me,” she shared.

That authenticity bleeds through every page. There’s no performance here just lived experience, shaped by nearly two decades as a social worker and the quiet resilience of single motherhood. Her words don’t preach; they accompany.

“Just like roses; hope and beauty can bloom again.”

SOUNDTRACKS OF HEALING

The title itself is steeped in emotion, drawn from the gospel song Roses Will Bloom Again by Jeff and Sherri Easter, a haunting meditation on grief, endurance, and divine hope. That influence lingers, giving the journal a rhythm that feels almost musical, as if each entry hums its own quiet prayer.

A LAUNCH WORTH SHOWING UP FOR

Set to officially launch on April 23, 2026, at the Stanbic Bank Incubator Hub, the book arrives not just as a publication, but as a moment, a gathering of stories, faith, and fresh beginnings.