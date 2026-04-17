When Creativity Meets Olympic Dreams

A milk carton, a little imagination and a lot of teamwork, Tsholofelo Primary just turned recycling into a golden ticket to meet Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a city where hustle is second nature, a group of young minds just proved that brilliance can be built quite literally from a milk carton.

Tsholofelo Primary School in Broadhurst has emerged as the standout winner of Clover Botswana’s Build a Cow 2026 campaign, a playful yet powerful competition that turned classrooms into creative labs. The brief? Design and construct a cow using Clover Ultra Milk packaging. The result? A masterpiece.

THE ART OF PLAY

What set Tsholofelo apart wasn’t just effort, it was execution. Their cow, crafted with precision using Styrofoam and repurposed materials, wasn’t just a school project; it was a statement. A quiet flex of creativity, teamwork, and environmental awareness wrapped into one striking build.

Across Gaborone, schools leaned into the challenge, blending sustainability with storytelling. But Tsholofelo’s entry hit differently clean, detailed, unforgettable.

LESSONS BEYOND THE CLASSROOM

For Principal Thatayaone Ketshabe, the moment goes deeper than the win. “As educators, we consistently teach children about recycling, and this experience brought to life the importance of reuse and repurposing,” she said.

This wasn’t just arts and crafts it was education in motion. A hands on reminder that sustainability isn’t a theory; it’s a practice.

THE ULTIMATE REWARD

And then, the plot twist: 100 learners from the school will attend the Grand Prix athletics event at the National Stadium on April 26 where they’ll meet none other than Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

Because sometimes, building a cow can lead you straight to greatness.

MORE THAN A BRAND MOMENT

“We are incredibly proud of the level of creativity, teamwork, and enthusiasm demonstrated by

all the participating schools,” said Commercial Manager at Clover Botswana, David Masalela.

“Tsholofelo Primary School truly stood out in their execution, and this initiative reflects our commitment to empowering young people while giving back to the communities that support us.”

And maybe that’s the real story here: when brands meet communities with intention, magic happens.