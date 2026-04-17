There’s a new bowling alley in town, but this one comes with gravity-defying jumps, ninja thrills, and a whole new social scene. Welcome to Africa Plays, where Gaborone finally learns how to play again

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

There’s something cinematic about the sound of pins crashing and now, Gaborone has its own stage for that moment. Africa Plays, opening April 18, isn’t just introducing ten-pin bowling; it’s flipping the script on how the city unwinds.

Set between the old Orange building and KB Mall, a stone’s throw from the bus rank in Gaborone this new hotspot arrives as Botswana’s first mega indoor entertainment hub, a bold answer to the age-old question: “What are we doing this weekend?”

BUILT FOR JOY, DESIGNED FOR EVERYONE

The brainchild of co-founders Yogi and Radhika Bhanote, Africa Plays is deeply personal. What began as a search for something fun for their children evolved into an ambitious, all-in-one playground.

“I have three young children… it was very apparent that there’s not much for children to do,” Yogi told Time Out. “Our ethos… is somewhere under one roof… for babies, toddlers, teens, adults, and even up to 80 year olds.”

And it shows. From the warm orange hues to the thoughtful textures, the space feels intentional soft, welcoming, alive.

He said: “This is somewhere that we really feel that anybody and everybody can come and play and have fun.”

THE BOWLING EXPERIENCE

Let’s talk action. The bowling lanes? Slick, immersive, and just competitive enough to spark friendly rivalries. The shoes fit, the lanes glow, and every strike feels cinematic.

Even if your aim is questionable, the vibe carries you.

DEFYING GRAVITY, ONE JUMP AT A TIME

Then comes the trampoline park pure, unfiltered joy. It’s the kind of place where adults forget themselves mid-air and kids refuse to leave.

The bounce is springy, the space feels safe, and the laughter? Constant. Add in the ninja course, and suddenly you’re climbing, balancing, and chasing adrenaline like it’s second nature.

And yes, the socks-on rule? A small but thoughtful touch that makes the entire experience feel curated and clean.

MORE THAN A GAME

With a toddler zone, coffee shop, and a second floor already in the works, Africa Plays isn’t just a venue it’s a movement. A place for birthdays, casual hangs, and those spontaneous “let’s do something different” nights.

Safe, vibrant, and buzzing with energy, it delivers exactly what Gaborone didn’t know it needed: a place to reconnect through play.

Prices will be released before the official opening on 18 April, 2026.