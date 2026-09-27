Inside The Room: Hearing A.T.I Again

At an intimate Gaborone listening session, A.T.I’s voice filled the room one more time. But Box Office was never simply about hearing new music. It was about confronting an absence and discovering just how loudly a legacy can speak.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

There was a strange moment when the music stopped.

For a few seconds, the jokes, conversations and anticipation gave way to silence. Then someone began remembering A.T.I. Another person finished one of his lyrics. Soon, the room was doing what rooms full of A.T.I fans have always done: quoting the man back to himself.

Except this time, he wasn’t there.

That was the emotional undercurrent of an exclusive Gaborone listening session for Box Office, A.T.I’s 18-track posthumous album, which officially drops on September 28 — his birthday and the day his tombstone will be unveiled in Lerala.

THE VOICE RETURNS

When the opening track, “Makakauwe”, rolled in, the experience felt less like discovering an old recording and more like hearing a transmission from someone who had somehow found a way to speak again.

“Goo Mo”-an already released single from the album appeared to be a crowd favourite, but the bigger reaction came from the familiarity of A.T.I’s lyrical world.

His fans still knew the words.

They finished his bars, remembered his phrases and laughed at references that had become part of his mythology. In those moments, the distance between artist and audience seemed to collapse.

Then there were the superfans, some arriving dressed in A.T.I-inspired fashion, complete with the signature black teardrop. On the surface, it looked like cosplay. But in that room, it felt more like a visual language of remembrance.

THE MAN BEHIND THE MYTH

That humanity came into sharper focus through a story shared by his mother, Julia Molemogi, who recalled how her son came to use “Kwashiorkor” as a reference.

She remembered a young A.T.I sitting quietly through one of her Home Economics lessons, where she was teaching Food and Nutrition. Later, he asked what Kwashiorkor meant. She explained that it was a deficiency disease and went on to teach him about other deficiency diseases.

But A.T.I held onto that one word.

“He often referenced the name every chance he got,” she recalled, “but the funny part was he never used it for what it was.”

It is the kind of story that strips away the legend and gives us the person: curious, playful and capable of turning an ordinary classroom lesson into a lifelong inside joke.

THE MAN WHO STAYED

Box Office moves through spirituality, triumph, struggle and the journey. But hearing it in a room filled with people who understood the weight of A.T.I’s absence made something else increasingly difficult to ignore.

A.T.I immortalised himself.

Perhaps that is as close as art gets to defeating death. The tombstone in Lerala will mark where the man rests. But on September 28, the music will offer another kind of marker a reminder that while the artist is gone, something of him remains.