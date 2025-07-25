Inspired by Tsodilo Hills and the Delta 

Designer Koketso Chiepe’s two inspired collections, The Meandering Earrings and The Tsodilo Heritage, pay homage to Botswana’s sacred landscapes through wearable art

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Creative storyteller and designer Koketso “Koki” Chiepe has always used design as a vessel for memory, heritage and collaboration.

Her latest work – two collections inspired by Botswana’s natural and ancestral wonders – continues this journey with intention and soul.

Chiepe, who splits her time between Africa, India and Bali, works closely with skilled artisans across continents to create contemporary pieces rooted in traditional craft.

Her new collections, The Meandering Earrings and The Tsodilo Heritage, are a heartfelt homage to Botswana’s sacred topography and cultural legacy.

Inspiration

The Meandering Earrings draws inspiration from the graceful, ever-shifting waterways of the Okavango Delta. Shaped to mimic nature’s curves, each pair of earrings flows with asymmetry and softness.

“Like water in motion,” Koki said in an interview. “We wanted them to feel as though they were carved by the Delta itself.”

The Tsodilo Heritage Collection, on the other hand, channels the ancient spiritual legacy of the Tsodilo Hills. Incorporating geometric forms, spiral motifs and animal depictions found in the region’s famed rock art, the pieces reflect a dialogue between past and present.

Spiritual and intentional

Crafted in collaboration with artisans deeply tied to their own histories, the designs blend clean lines and ancestral symbols to form products that feel both timeless and modern.

Chiepe describes the making of these collections as almost spiritual. “This project has been in my heart for a long time,” she said. “It’s a creative act of reverence for our ancestors, our history, and the land.”

Her process began with extensive research, both lived and oral. From sketching and storytelling to working side by side with artisans, every detail was approached with respect and precision.

The result is a product line that includes handcrafted leather bags etched with Tsodilo-inspired motifs and jewellery pieces that move and breathe with meaning.

Botswana’s identity

At the core of Koki’s work is a desire to celebrate and preserve Botswana’s identity while engaging with the global design conversation. “True innovation happens when you’re deeply rooted,” she said.

“I always try to strike a balance between homage and evolution. It’s about listening, respecting, and then creating something new without losing our thread.”

Each collection tells a story – not only of place and people but of fluidity, resilience and ancestral memory made tangible. In Koki’s view: “I want people to wear something that doesn’t just look beautiful. It should also feel meaningful.”

