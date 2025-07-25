Shaka iLembe Masterclass Empowers Creatives

Botswana’s creative community gained insights into world-class storytelling in a masterclass inspired by episodic TV drama Shaka iLembe, courtesy of NACB and MultiChoice Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Local filmmakers and cultural creatives gained in-depth knowledge about the production of the acclaimed historical drama, Shaka iLembe, in a masterclass held at Thapong Café & Deli in Gaborone.

Hosted by the National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB) in partnership with MultiChoice Botswana, the eponymous Shaka iLembe Masterclass focused on the creative process behind Shaka iLembe, the epic drama series produced by Bomb Productions and currently in its second season on Mzansi Magic.

Across the world

Executives of Bomb Productions and Botswana’s industry veteran Johnson Otlaadisa were among the resource persons and speakers.

Highlighting the goal of the event, MultiChoice Botswana’s Head of Marketing, Thembile Legwaila, stated: “Platforms such as these are critical in empowering the next generation of storytellers.

“We’re proud to partner with NACB, an entity that has shown intention in creating spaces for creatives to learn, connect and inspire. For us, Shaka iLembe is more than just a show but evidence that when we tell our stories with clarity and excellence, they can resonate across the world.”

The people, the language, the legacy

Executive Producer of Shaka iLembe, Desiree Markgraaff, stressed the importance of honouring culture in historical storytelling. “You can’t tell a story like Shaka iLembe without deeply respecting the people, the language, and the legacy,” Markgraaff said.

Markgraaff emphasised that cultural authenticity gives a production emotional depth and lasting resonance.

The session also covered key aspects of the production process, including funding, casting, and the importance of cultural consultation, providing attendees with practical tools and creative strategies.

Six years of research

Bomb Productions’ Head of Research, Jacob Ntshangase, shared that the development of Season 1 involved six years of research, including oral consultations and engagement with descendants of Shaka Zulu.

“If you want your stories to not only effectively land with your audience but to leave a lasting impact, you must make a commitment to planning and research,” he said.

The event was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Botswana’s creative sector through learning and regional collaboration, with the aim of positioning African stories for a global audience.