Drones for Africa Expands into Namibia

Signalling a bold leap into regional expansion, Botswana’s Drones for Africa has partnered with Namibian tech powerhouse Schoemans to launch innovative drone-powered solutions across Namibia. SA, Zambia and Mozambique are on the radar

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a strategic move to redefine drone application across Southern Africa, Botswana-based Drones for Africa has launched a new partnership with Schoemans, Namibia’s leading office and tech solutions company.

The collaboration, announced during Schoemans’ 65th anniversary celebration, will now operate under the joint name Schoemans Drones for Africa.

“This is a fusion of legacy and future,” said the CEO of Drones for Africa, Marang Mbaakanyi, in an interview. “We’re combining Schoemans’ trusted footprint with our drone expertise to offer scalable, homegrown solutions.”

Key sectors

The new partnership is geared at revolutionising multiple sectors in Namibia through drone technology. Focus areas include agriculture, mining, security and infrastructure, with services such as aerial spraying, land mapping, surveillance and certified drone pilot training.

Schoemans Drones for Africa will also place a strong emphasis on capacity building, offering certified training programmes to support Namibia’s growing interest in Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

While the Namibian partnership marks a milestone, Drones for Africa is also eyeing expansion into other regional markets. In South Africa, the company aims to focus on precision agriculture and construction surveillance, while Zambia and Mozambique present opportunities in conservation, security and agro-processing.

Measurable value

In Botswana, Drones for Africa is scaling up operations in Ngamiland, Kgalagadi, and Chobe, responding to increasing national demand for drone-based services.

Founded with a mission to make drone solutions accessible and practical, Drones for Africa offers a comprehensive suite of services that include drone sales, leasing, training, repairs, and tailored drone applications across diverse industries.

From security and telecommunications to filmmaking and logistics, the company continues to redefine how drone technology can bring measurable value across Africa’s evolving digital economies.

