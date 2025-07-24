Colour Carnival For Jwaneng

The upcoming Jwaneng Colour Carnival & Market Day promises family fun, community engagement and entertainment while raising funds to support local schoolchildren

GAZETTE REPORTER

Due on 30 August 2025 at the rugby grounds in Jwaneng, the Jwaneng Colour Carnival & Market Day aims to bring together families, businesses, and organisations for a full day of performances, exhibitions, food and entertainment.

Organised by Mooketsi Moabi, better known as DJ Mox, the event will also serve a charitable purpose, with proceeds going towards providing school uniforms and stationery for vulnerable children at Sese Primary School.

As Moabi explained it, the idea is to bring a new kind of experience to Jwaneng. “The kind that is often reserved for the country’s capital, Gaborone,” he said in an interview “Jwaneng Colour Carnival & Market Day is a much-needed activity that offers something different to the community.”

Female DJs to take centre stage

The event will includes a vibrant colour parade and an inclusive marketplace that celebrates the community spirit, social responsibility and local enterprise.

A key focus of the event is to empower female DJs in a traditionally male-dominated space. “We have seen many events being headlined by males,” Moabi noted. “I thought to change this narrative and bring women to the forefront to prove they are also capable entertainers.”

The DJ lineup includes Mis J, Fizz, Olav Shiz, and Hottie. The afterparty will also feature entertainment by deejays Eddie Megas-Fabolous, Anthem, Boris, Twins, Madkin, Mthi, and Moabi himself (DJ Mox). Hosts for the evening will be MC Babe Police and MC Mr Nice Guy.

Tickets

Children’s tickets are priced at P100 and include a white T-shirt to wear on the day. Adults can purchase an all-night pass for P100 in advance or at the gate.

For tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and partnership opportunities, the Jwaneng Colour Carnival & Market Day team can be reached at +267 72 149 100 or +267 74 192 055.