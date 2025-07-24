Samuel, Rebatenne Win Phoenix Letlhakane Open

BDF and Nhabe players take top honours in weekend table tennis tournament

GAZETTE REPORTER

In the men’s final, Tshireletso Samuel of BDF emerged victorious in a dramatic five-set encounter against teammate Bakang Maloka.

The final score – 11/6, 6/11, 11/5, 2/11, 11/8 – reflected a match marked by shifts in momentum and tight exchanges, with both players demonstrating skill and resilience.

This was the Phoenix of Botswana Assurance Letlhakane Open Tournament that concluded on Sunday after showcasing top-tier table tennis talent and fierce competition from across the region.

Samuel’s consistency prevailed

Held over the weekend in Letlhakane, the event featured seasoned players and rising stars competing in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Samuel reached the final after overcoming semi-finalists Tirelo Tshipinare and Masa Lesole of Smash Maniacs. Both players displayed strong technique and a fighting spirit but were ultimately outmatched by Samuel’s consistency.

Rebatenne’s title in straight sets

In the women’s division, Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe delivered a commanding performance to defeat BDF’s Constance Kuswani in straight sets – 11/9, 11/5, 11/5.

Rebatenne maintained control throughout the match, showing composure and tactical precision.

Semi-finalists Salome Matlhatsi and Sibongile Six, both of BDF, also competed strongly in the women’s bracket, underlining the team’s depth and presence in the tournament.

The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) praised the tournament’s role in advancing the sport.

Significance of sponsorship

“The Phoenix Assurance Letlhakane Open continues to prove its significance on the local table tennis calendar, offering athletes a competitive platform while uniting communities through sports,” said BTTA in a statement that also acknowledged the role of sponsorship in the tournament’s success.

“With Phoenix of Botswana Assurance backing the event, the tournament not only delivered thrilling matchups but also further cemented Letlhakane’s place as a hub for developing table tennis excellence in Botswana.”