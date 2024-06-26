“Jam for Brunch” To Make Triumphant Return

First jammers’ session slated for F/town in August

Covid and growing expenditure compelled a break

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After a four-year hiatus, the much-loved “Jam for Brunch” is making a comeback, much to the delight of foodies and music enthusiasts alike.

This original go-to Sunday event, known for its vibrant fusion of live music and gourmet brunches, is set to return in spring, rekindling the jammers’ spirit and joy that it has always inspired.

The global pandemic forced many events to pause, and “Jam for Brunch” was no exception. The organisers decided to put the event on hold to prioritise health and safety, leaving a significant void in the local cultural landscape.

New partners

“Another aspect was the increasing expenses that were making a monthly event a large undertaking,” co-founder Zandile Rammekwa told Time Out.

“We had to go back to the drawing board and work on a sustainable model, but unfortunately it coincided with Covid.

“We had to look for new partners, which after Covid was a bit of a journey. We wanted to come back and be sustainable, re-package ourselves and bring in partners.”

The Grand Return

The announcement of the event’s return has been met with whelming enthusiasm. “Jam for Brunch” is scheduled to relaunch on 4 August in partnership with Yarona FM, Lengau Wines and other partners.

This first event is slated for Francistown and is a joint celebration of 10 years’ anniversary of “Jam for Brunch” and the 25th birthday of Yarona FM.

“Jam for Brunch” promises to deliver the same unforgettable experience that made it a community favourite. The organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure the comeback is a spectacular celebration of music, food and togetherness.

Yarona FM milestone

Said Rammekwa: “We approached Yarona FM, who have been such a great supporter. Because they are celebrating a milestone, we thought it made better sense to collaborate than to host separate events.

“Going forward, we are going to collaborate more and not do it alone because it is a big task. More details about our first event in Francistown will be shared soon.”

While the essence of “Jam for Brunch” remains unchanged, several new elements have been introduced. The collaborations of future events will be shaped by listening more to what patrons would like the event to grow into and the trend of hosting moving events.

Mobile jams

“We had our first-ever mobile event in 2018 in Maun, it was a success and we are going to do more of those. People love moving events,” Rammekwa recalled.

The story of “Jam for Brunch” began in 2014 with Basadi Dibeela and Rammekwa who wanted to have an event that could showcase Botswana, whether in its culinary arts, foodie culture or music.