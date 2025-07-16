Japanese Films Go Global

The Japan Foundation has launched JFF Theatre Africa Special Project, a free online Japanese film streaming initiative across the African continent aimed at fostering cultural exchange through cinema

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In an ambitious move to deepen cross-cultural dialogue, the Japan Foundation (JF) has announced the launch of JFF Theater Africa Special Project, an online Japanese film festival streaming free of charge across all 54 African countries.

The initiative coincides with the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) to be held in Yokohama in August 2025.

JF’s Ayano Ishimaki told Time Out: “the JFF Theatre is an online platform that allows audiences worldwide to watch Japanese films for free with a simple registration.

Opened with two cinematic gems

“This service is accessible globally and offers multilingual subtitles to make Japanese cinema available to as many people as possible.”

The first streaming phase began yesterday (Tuesday 15 July 2025), showcasing two acclaimed Japanese films:

One Cut of the Dead, a cult-favourite zombie comedy that turns filmmaking on its head; and

A Letter to Momo, a heartfelt animated story about grief and healing.

The films will be available on JFF Theatre, a platform launched in 2024 that already boasts 100,000 global users and supports up to 19 subtitle languages, including Arabic, English, French, and Portuguese – ensuring broad accessibility across Africa.

Rotating lineup

More than just a seasonal offering, the project promises a rotating lineup of 10 titles every three months, allowing African viewers continuous access to a diverse library of Japanese films.

This ongoing schedule stretches across three seasonal windows, from July 2025 to April 2026, and will feature works spanning classic animation, contemporary drama, cultural narratives and more.

Titles like Under the Open Sky, The Great Passage, and the iconic Jungle Emperor Leo (Kimba the White Lion) are among those previously made available on the platform.

Beyond streaming

With 26 global offices in 25 countries, the Japan Foundation is Japan’s sole institution dedicated to international cultural exchange.

The launch of JFF Theatre in Africa is part of a larger mission to bridge cultures through people-to-people dialogue, using the universal language of film.