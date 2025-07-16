Winter Soirée Returns in Style

Bambi-Elle Creations and Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino bring back the Winter Soirée 2.0 for an unforgettable winter-themed celebration of elegance, indulgence and creative talent

GAZETTE REPORTER

Following the success of its debut, Winter Soirée 2.0 returns on Saturday 26 July 2025 for swank and epicurean delights at the Avani Centre Court in Gaborone.

Hosted by Bambi-Elle Creations in collaboration with Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino, the event promises an immersive lifestyle experience under the theme “Embrace the Magic of All Things Winter.”

PR and communications manager of Avani, Samantha Bogopa, is calling on guests to showcase their best winter chic look replete with luxe coats, plush furs, pearls and bold sophistication centre stage.

Makeup, fashion and giveaways

She told Time Out: “Beauty enthusiasts can indulge in live makeup and skincare demonstrations led by renowned brands like Nora Cosmetics, Clicks Botswana, and Dr Gure. Attendees can look forward to exclusive giveaways, pampering sessions and insights into seasonal beauty trends.”

Local fashion houses like Berry Heart Creations and Shangu will unveil their striking winter collections in a fashion parade designed to inspire. Guests can engage with designers, shop-curated pieces, and enjoy spontaneous fashion-forward surprises throughout the day.

They will be treated to a spread of gourmet comfort food and artisan winter drinks, crafted to complement the chilly season with warmth and flair. Each culinary experience will be tailored to elevate the senses and celebrate the essence of winter indulgence.

Epicurean delights and soulful sounds

The atmosphere of the soirée will be set by soulful performances from Botswana’s top talents, among them Kearoma Rantao, DJ Frostbite, and DJ Lebgee. The entertainment lineup promises a rhythm-filled day that will transition smoothly from style to nightlife.

Tickets are available for P550 at the Avani Gaborone reception or for delivery via Bambi-Elle Creations.