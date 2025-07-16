Desert Bush Walk Battles On 

Organisers of this year’s Desert Bush Walk – that beloved charitable hiking event – say the 9th edition will go on in Jwaneng inspite of financial odds, proving that resilience, unity, and community upliftment are still at its heart

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Set for Saturday 26 July 2025 in the diamond mining town of Jwaneng, the 9th edition of the Desert Bush Walk, will go ahead despite mounting financial difficulties.

At a press briefing recently, organiser Archibald Ngakayagae revealed the sobering truth: for the first time since its inception, the walk is dipping into community project funds to stay afloat.

“This is a 100% charitable event,” he said. “But this year, sponsorships have dried up. We’re left with ticket sales as our primary income, and even that is not enough to maintain both the event and our outreach projects.”

Its toughest financial year yet

Ngakayagae added that he and his fellow organisers are open to sharing financial statements to show the extent of the struggle. “For the first time we’re diverting charity funds just to keep the event alive,” he added to underscore the toughest financial year for the walk yet.

But inspite of the financial constraints, the organising team, led by Board Secretary Dr Olivia Nthoi, is determined to make this year’s walk meaningful.

“The theme, Revitalising the Economy Through Sports and Tourism, speaks directly to our mission,” said Nthoi. “We want to uplift communities, promote health and unity, and contribute to small enterprises even during tough times.”

Over 5,000 participants

The walk, which launched in 2014, has grown into Botswana’s leading hiking event, reaching countless communities over the years. Over 5,000 participants are expected this year. Accommodation is already fully booked in the mining town, prompting the organisers to introduce a camping alternative.

Preparations for the 15km and 30km walking routes are nearly complete, with hydration stations, signage and safety protocols in place. “Safety is not just a protocol – it’s our promise,” said Nthoi, noting that marshals, First Aid stations, and a risk management plan will be key features of the day.

“Hike at your pace”

Every participant will receive a finisher’s medal as a token of their endurance and spirit. The organisers continue to remind participants: “This is not a race. Hike at your pace. Enjoy the journey.”

This year, the event welcomes a team of “Ministers of Impact” who will join the walk for a purpose. Guest walkers include the Minister of Sports and Arts Jacob Kelebeng, the Minister of the Environment Wynter Mmolotsi, the Minister of Local Government Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, and the Minister of Health Dr Stephen Modise, highlighting the event’s national significance.

