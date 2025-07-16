Selibe-Phikwe Embraces 16th Softball Extravaganza 

The Mayor commends LOC, businesses, the media and the community of Selebi-Phikwe for an event that has become a symbol of resilience and hope as the economic recovery of the town gains traction

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The copper mining town of Selebi-Phikwe is geared up to host its annual Selebi-Phikwe Softball Extravaganza scheduled for 19 to 21 July.

Now in its 16th year, the tournament is a signature event that has become a symbol of community pride and regional sports development.

At a press briefing on Monday, the Mayor of Selebi Phikwe, Oageng Makgosa, spoke of the town’s readiness and praised both the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the sponsors of the tournament for their tireless efforts.

“You came up with a tournament that is not that familiar and are actually living up to expectations,” he said. “For that, we laud you.”

Promoting sports tourism

The Selebi Phikwe Softball Extravaganza has matured into one of Botswana’s most anticipated annual sports events, drawing teams and fans from across the country and the Southern African region.

With its theme of promoting sports tourism and community engagement, the tournament continues to grow in stature and influence.

The LOC has secured sponsorships from some of Botswana’s leading institutions, among them Stanbic Bank, the Gambling Authority of Botswana, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation, and Botswana Oil.

Community-driven ethos

At the heart of the event is the LOC whose chairperson, Oeme Morupisi, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders, highlighting the community-driven ethos that sustains the tournament.

“As the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee for the Selebi Phikwe Softball Extravaganza, I stand here today filled with gratitude and pride,” he said at the presser that was also attended by local dignitaries.

He extended thanks to the Selebi-Phikwe Town Council and SPEDU (the Selebi-Phikwe Economic Diversification Unit) for their long-term support, as well as to former patron Beauty Manake, whose leadership he credited with laying a strong foundation for the event.

Special mention for Beauty Manake

“Your unwavering support and commitment over the past 16 years have been the foundation of this tournament’s success,” Morupisi noted.

He emphasised that the tournament thrives not only because of funding and organisation but also due to the steadfast support from the Selebi-Phikwe community and local businesses.

“To the Selebi-Phikwe community and the business community at large, we are grateful for your ongoing support,” he said. “Your partnership is the heartbeat of this tournament.”

Economic recovery

He also thanked media houses, recognising their role in amplifying the event’s significance across the nation.

More than just a sports event, the Selebi-Phikwe Softball Extravaganza has become a symbol the town’s resilience and ambition, particularly with Selebi-Phikwe’s economic recovery on an increasingly surer footing after the sudden closure of BCL Mine in October 2016.

Events like this serve as a reminder of the town’s potential and its ability to reinvent itself through community-centred initiatives.