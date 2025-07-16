Saleshando Raises Red Flags Over Mupane Mine Saga

Inspite of being on medical leave, the Leader of the Opposition Dumelang Saleshando has written a letter to minerals minister Bogolo Kenewendo challenging her to come clean on the controversial liquidation of Mupane Gold Mine and disclose the full facts in the public interest, amid reports linking President Duma Boko’s family to a leading bidder

TEFO PHEAGE

The Leader of the Opposition and Maun North Member of Parliament, Dumelang Saleshando, has written to the Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, urging her to lay bare the full facts surrounding the ongoing liquidation of Mupane Gold Mine amid growing public concerns around the matter.

In a strongly-worded letter dated 15 July 2025, Saleshando – who is the president of the Botswana Congress Party and MP for Maun North – raises alarm over alleged procedural anomalies, political interference and favouritism in the bidding process for the mine, saying these could compromise public confidence and disadvantage citizen-owned companies.

President Duma Boko’s son

This comes after growing concerns that President Duma Boko’s son, Andile Tau, was allegedly linked to one of the bidding entities, Ulsan Holdings Botswana, which recently underwent a series of rapid corporate changes that fuelled public suspicion.

The company was registered on 16 May 2025 and has local and foreign directors. But within weeks it saw multiple reshuffles, including the appointment of President Boko’s son as company secretary.

Citing reports from local media and recent commentary on the issue, Saleshando outlines five major concerns. Chief among them is an allegation that timelines for submission were altered to accommodate a bidder who had initially failed to meet the deadline.

Political patronage and corruption

“If true, this would be a gross anomaly,” he warns.

Saleshando further states that a newly registered company – allegedly connected to a politically influential family – was purportedly favoured despite not meeting bidding criteria while majority citizen-owned firms made up primarily by mining professionals were sidelined.

One such company is reported to have lodged a formal complaint with the Office of the Vice President, citing unfair competition in favour of a foreign firm.

“If true, political patronage and corruption will be fortified under your watch,” he wrote. “Why would citizen investors be subjected to unfair competition in favour of a foreign company?”

Minister Kenewendo’s office

One of the issues raised by Saleshando is that there are concerns that there has been political pressure, possibly from Kenewendo’s office.

“One of the key concerns is that there has been political pressure, possibly from your office, which has compromised the entire process and deliberate delays, making it impossible to announce the recommended bidder within the expected time,” he wrote.

He warns that the entire liquidation process may be manipulated to benefit “inferior bidders,” raising the spectre of corruption and political patronage.

Calling for full transparency, Saleshando urges Kenewendo to publicly disclose the role played by her ministry in the liquidation process and to state why the stated concerns should not alarm the public.

Access to information

“I am certain that the above allegations are of concern to you both as a Legislator and a Minister,” he wrote. “You are charged with a responsibility to manage public resources and implement government policy in a fair and transparent manner.

“On the other hand, it is my responsibility to provide effective oversight to make sure that outlined rules are observed and citizens have a fair chance of succeeding on merit, not on the basis of political affiliations.

“As an ardent supporter of Transparency and Access to Information, I have decided to make this an open letter.”

Saleshando then notes that he wrote despite being on medical leave due to the gravity of the matter.

President Boko’s own words

He referenced President Boko’s recent remarks at the launch of the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme when the President pledged “radical transparency” in governance. Saleshando said it was now time to live up to that promise.

“The public interests will be better protected if the full facts are laid before the public, lest public trust in our institutions and those that lead them is eroded,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mupane Gold Mine commenced operations in 2004, extracting gold from banded ironstone hills known as the Mupanipani Hill. But it faced financial difficulties and ceased operations in March 2024, leading to its liquidation.