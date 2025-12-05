Just Kidding Goes Beyond Radio

Yarona FM brings its beloved “Just Kidding” radio segment to life with a family festival celebrating play, creativity, and young talent

GAZETTE REPORTER

Yarona FM is turning family fun up a notch with the first-ever Just Kidding Fam Fest, set for 6 December 2025 at Ba Isago Gardens in Gaborone. Hosted by the lively breakfast duo FOX and MOG, the festival promises an unforgettable day of laughter, games, and stage-worthy talent from Botswana’s brightest kids.

CELEBRATING THE JOY OF CHILDHOOD

The festival builds on the success of the popular Just Kidding segment from The Rush on Yarona FM — a space where children are encouraged to speak up, question the world, and shine in their own authentic ways. Now, those fun and curious conversations leap from the airwaves into real-life excitement.

WHERE KIDS ARE THE HEADLINERS

Families can expect interactive activity zones, teamwork-boosting games, and the main event — the Kids Talent Show. From dance and music to comedy, poetry, and magic tricks, young stars will get the spotlight they deserve, cheered on by parents and new fans alike.

RADIO MEETS COMMUNITY

“This is a chance for us to take Just Kidding into the heart of the community,” said Bokani King, Yarona FM Brand and Marketing Executive. “This event is also a chance for Yarona FM to connect directly with our listeners by bringing the Radio Station to the people, where families can interact, participate, and experience Yarona FM in person.”

Tickets are priced at P100 for kids and P50 for adults, making it an accessible day of connection and creativity. Yarona FM is also calling on corporates and local businesses to join through sponsorship, exhibitions, and activations aimed at young audiences and families.