Men Too Experience Menopause

A medical professional confirmed that men also experience menopause and highlighted how lifestyle changes can support hormonal transitions for both men and women

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At the first Tea Lovers Club wellness session themed “Glow Through What You Go Through – Perimenopause and Menopause” at Protea Hotel Masa Square, guests were left both surprised and empowered when health expert Dr Orapeleng Phuswane-Katse shed light on men’s menopause, medically referred to as andropause. She explained that, just like women, men experience a natural decline in hormones—particularly testosterone—as they reach midlife.

SYMPTOMS OF ANDROPAUSE

Fatigue, low libido, mood swings, weight gain, sleep disturbances, hot flashes and decreased confidence can all signal hormonal imbalance in men. Many mistake these symptoms for stress or normal aging, delaying support and care.

WHAT THE BODY NEEDS

Dr Taylor (Zhang Tao), an obstetrician and gynecologist, emphasised the importance of lifestyle adjustments for women going through perimenopause and menopause.

“It’s important to keep active, do 7,000 steps a day, eat well—especially seafood for Omega-3 and soya beans,” Dr Taylor said.

Daily walks, yoga and stretching help reduce anxiety and improve sleep for everyone navigating hormonal change.

BUILDING SAFE SPACES

Founded by a group of close friends who have personally experienced loss related to mental health and women’s wellness challenges, the Tea Lovers Club was born from a conviction that women deserve safe spaces where their health journeys are understood and supported.

The session marked the beginning of a quarterly series, with the next gathering scheduled for February 2026.