David Magang’s Advice to Boko

Veteran politician David Magang has urged President Boko to move beyond his lecturer and lawyer mindset and consider the wider interests of Botswana’s citizens

GAZETTE REPORTER

Veteran politician and former cabinet minister David Magang has offered guidance to President Duma Boko, urging him to broaden his approach beyond the methods of his past legal practice and to consider the wider interests of Botswana’s citizens.

Speaking in an interview, Magang said he hopes President Boko can transition from his experience as a private lawyer, where the focus was often on advancing individual clients’ cases, to leading a nation with diverse and competing interests.

“He now represents a wide spectrum of people with broad interests, and not always to advance his personal circumstances or struggle with the law to push all to agree with him there and then,” Magang said.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

On the topic of a constitutional court, Magang expressed agreement with Boko, noting that “Botswana’s evolving society, with its educated and rights-conscious population, now requires such an institution”.

He continued: “Back then, we were few, with only a handful of cases reaching the courts, and it wasn’t really a priority. Establishing a constitutional court then would have amounted to a waste of resources,” he said.

LECTURE SYSTEM

Magang also reflected on what he called the “lecture system” approach that Boko has sometimes used to advance his vision. “When you are a lecturer, you want those listening to take what you say and do as you say. But it is different when you are a President. I know the President was a lecturer at some point, and that may influence his character, but I hope and pray he matures out of that approach,” he said.

Despite these critiques, Magang expressed optimism about Boko’s leadership and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). “Like his party, Boko is still learning the ropes and deserves to be given a chance. I am hopeful that they will acclimatize with time. They deserve our support because they are captaining the ship we are on,” he said.

CIVIL SERVICE

Magang further emphasized the need for the UDC to prioritize business support and effective civil service engagement. Reflecting on past governance, he noted that his own party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), “faired terribly” in this regard, and he hopes the UDC can succeed where his party fell short.

Post Views: 120