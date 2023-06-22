“Ke Dinaledi” Art Exhibition Slated for the Weekend

Art enthusiasts will get to experience the combined force of Prince Tom and Ron De Artist

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Art lovers are in for a treat at a joint exhibition of two of the crème dela crème of Botswana’s fine arts industry, Ronald “Ron De Artist” Kegomoditswe and Prince Tom, at Masa Centre at the Gaborone CBD Gaborone on 24 June.

Titled “Ke Dinaledi” (They are Stars), the two artists will showcase about 40 new artworks that they have each been working on since the beginning of the year.

Said the exhibition curator, Thabo Kgatlwane: “Both artists grew up together in Selibe-Phikwe. Now that they are growing together in art, it is like watching two stars shining, hence the title of the exhibition.

Solo exhibitions

“After they each had a solo exhibition last year, they decided to collaborate this year to see what their combined force can do. The aim is to sell contemporary and abstract pieces to art lovers.”

As a versatile artist, Tom is passionate about empowering, educating and mentoring other creatives and upcoming artists. Through this, he wants to contribute to the growth of the arts and crafts industry in Botswana. The brand Art by Prince Tom is a tribute to his late mother.

Tom’s Mother

This is an artist who usually incorporates butterflies in his paintings, which he says represent his mother or a female child.

He says he usually creates art that celebrates women because he believes in the power and the strength of women, having witnessed it with his siblings and late mother.

His friend Ron De Artist is a prolific contemporary drawing and painting artist who is informed by his immediate environment with concepts that reflect social, cultural and traditional narratives.

Kegomoditswe’s abstracts

Working mostly in abstract

and semi-abstract, his works are usually filled with vibrant coloured brushstrokes that remind one of Leonid Afremov’s and Ovab’s digital paintings. Kegomoditswe’s paintings range from commissioned portraits to mural works.

The exhibition is sponsored by Protea Hotel by Marriot, #Social, Cappello and RDC Property Group. Entrance is free to the showcase that will start at 6pm.