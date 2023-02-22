Khoisan and Han C confirmed for Vic Falls Carnival

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Local music superstars, Khoisan and Han C, form part of the star-studded line up for Africa’s biggest celebration of diverse music, arts, and culture – the Vic Falls Carnival. Set in one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Victoria Falls, the carnival is slated for 28 to 30 April 2023.

Khoisan’s second appearance

The award-winning duo Oratile Kofa and Thabang Rasefako of Khoisan will be making their second appearance at the carnival after their impressive performance last year, much to the delight of the patrons. Signed to Roc Lefatshe Records, the music outfit is known for their modern sound with undertones that play to their traditional roots.

“Returning to the Vic Falls Carnival stage means so much for the artists because it reflects growth, and that their music is universal and relatable. This is an opportunity we don’t take for granted,” said Suffocate, founder of Roc Lefatshe and Khoisan’s manager, in an interview with Time Out.

Preparations

Suffocate shared that the carnival promoters were blown away by Khoisan’s first performance while the crowd that graced the event was excited to put faces to the music they had always loved. The event organisers made sure that the duo returns this year as they were among the crowd’s favourites.

“A new set and choreography are underway for this year’s performance, and I am quite sure patrons will be looking forward to something fresh and entertaining. In the second week of March, the duo will be releasing their brand new single titled Nogatsana-Mokwepa,” revealed the artist’s manager.

“The message of the upcoming single simply encourages people not to listen to critics breaking up their relationships as they personally know what makes their partner special. Khoisan has a following in Zambia, South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe, which makes it easier for them to engage and hype up the crowd.”

Han C taking the industry by storm

Singer-songwriter, Hanceford Magapatona, well known as Han C, is equally elated about his performance at the carnival. He is undoubtedly one of the country’s best vocalists who also has a strong stage presence. His new single titled “Pepetletsa” is currently taking the radio airwaves by storm and trending on social media platform Tik Tok.

Han-C burst into the local music scene with his chart-topping debut album “On My Own”, reaching number one on iTunes within the first week of release. He has won multiple awards since, including the YAMAS Artist of The Year award.

Top edition this year

The Vic Falls Carnival attracts a phenomenal, soulful crowd. Organisers of the event have shared that they are conjuring up a carnival that promises to top any edition previously experienced, diving deeper into dance and the arts for a rich African experience.