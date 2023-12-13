Koolkat Motjiko Drops New EP 

“Se a Bitsa-bitsa” EP is a product of Okavango cultural sounds

GAZETTE REPORTER

“Ko Seronga” hitmaker, Thato Kavinja, well known as Koolkat Motjiko, just dropped his latest six-track EP dubbed “Se a Bitsa-bitsa.”

The Seronga native featured local artists on his latest music offering, among them Okavango Nature, who sings in SeHerero Language; Omogolo Bishop Pikinini of Shakawe; sensational Okavango vocalist Royal Pynk; and SeYei singer Thuto “Rertz Vibrant” Retiyo of Seronga.

“This is the most beautiful piece of artistic, cultural and historical work by me thus far,” he said. “I respect how Rertz Vibrant sings in SeYei because when he creates a song in this language, we all experience the best emotional connection.

“Ngwana’a Mme”

“I wrote the song ‘Ngwana’a Mme’ in Setswana, and when we were ready to record it for the EP a year after it was written, I invited him to come and sing the chorus in SeYei instead. He indeed gives us an amazing connection with the language.”

Produced by a Maun-based producer called Propain of Cybersonic Studios, the new body of work also features Okavango musician, composer and a Nature Environment and Wildlife Filmmakers Fellow (NEWF), Prince Muzik. Also known as Pwanda the Father to Royal in his Okavango-themed comedy skits, Prince Muzik is featured on three songs in the new EP.

Sounds of the Okavango

Said Koolkat Motjiko: “This new music is Propain’s first attempt at producing cultural Okavango sounds after I dared him to help me execute my dream of directing and producing a musical project that embodies sounds of the Okavango.

“The official launch of the new EP is slated for the 16th December at the Okavango Craft Brewery in Maun.”