Kuru Artist’s Work Featured in Okavango’s Latest Craft Beer

Kuru artist Gamnqoa Kukama has partnered with northern Botswana’s first licensed microbrewery, Okavango Craft Brewery, for his artworks to be used for the first series of their latest beer offering.

Styled ‘The Kiwi and the Ostrich,’ the new beer is a New Zealand Pale Ale brewed with Pacifica and Rakau hops and will be launched on Wednesday this week (today).

The artist

Gamngoa, whose name translates into ‘the Heel of a Lion,’ found in his art a meaningful link to his past. It enlivens memories that would otherwise only dwell in his mind.

Gamngoa grew up a hunter-gatherer and worked as a farm labourer. He started his career as an artist with the Kuru Art Project in the village of D’Kar in the Ghanzi District in 1997.

His dynamic way of depicting animals in movement signifies his unique and specific style. Gamnqoa works in various mediums, including oil on canvas and printmaking.

The Kiwi and the Ostrich

This first release of the ‘The Kiwi and the Ostrich’ is a collaboration between the craft brewery and Freestyle Hops in New Zealand. Freestyle Hops grows hops for the world’s foremost craft brewers.

The craft beer was named ‘Kiwi and the Ostrich’ because these ancient cousins and distant friends were separated by the split of Gondwanaland. They always swore to remember each other when they took a drink.

The Okavango Craft Brewery posted: “So, to honour the friendship between the kiwi and the ostrich, we brewed this Pale Ale. Packed full of aromatic hops from our friends across the ocean, this beer smacks of citrus and stone fruit. With a soft light malt body to carry the hops and a low bitterness, this refreshing beer keeps you wanting more. Cheers to the Kiwis!”