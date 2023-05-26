Letlhafula Fest to Celebrate Ngamiland’s Vibrant Culture

Ndingo Johwa and local artists to entertain patrons

GAZETTE REPORTER

Slated for the tourism capital of Maun at Cresta Riley’s, the 10th Ngamiland Letlhafula that celebrates the district’s vibrant culture is set to take place on 27 May 2023.

Organisers says this year’s instalment comes bigger and better.

The festival celebrates the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Ngamiland with traditional food, music and dance moves that have a distinct provenance of the people and places.

As part of Cresta’s “Bona Botswana Jwa Rona” campaign, the event aims to showcase what Ngamiland has to offer. The General Manager of Cresta Riley’s Maun, Dr Seth Mongwaketse, says the hotel is the perfect venue for the celebration, given its prime location in the heart of the Ngamiland region.

Special place

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 10th Ngamiland Letlhafula Festival at Cresta Riley’s Maun,” he said in an interview. “Maun is a special place for us because we have two properties in this tourist town and we are understandably excited to be a part of this important celebration.”

During the day, children will have access to a kiddies’ corner because the festival is a family-friendly affair. In addition, premium accommodation will be available at an affordable price for guests who attend the event.

Traditional attire

To cap it all, several performances by top artists, including Ndingo Johwa and several local artists, are lined up to keep the crowd entertained throughout the event.

Tickets to the festival are available at any Cresta property across the country. The organisers are encouraging attendees to come dressed in traditional attire. The event is open to individuals, families, the corporate sector, and everyone interested in experiencing the rich culture of Ngamiland.