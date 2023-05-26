Obonetse Mmolawa brings the heat at the 2023 Nando’s National Grillers’ Challenge

Nando’s Botswana proved why it’s about the people that make the chicken once again at the annual National Grillers’ Challenge. The 2023 Nando’s Botswana Grillers’ Challenge, held at African Mall on May 19th and 20th, brought together the Top 10 grillers from across the country to showcase their skills on the grill and compete for the chance to represent Botswana at the Nando’s International Grillers’ Challenge in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 2023 National Grillers’ Challenge competition was fierce and the energy was high as each finalist displayed their grilling prowess to the judges, media and wider Nando’s Botswana staff (affectionately known as Nandocas). This included preparing a variety of Nando’s flame-grilled chicken cuts with different bastings for judges to sample. This year the judging panel included the Nando’s Botswana General Manager, Challenge Nhamoyebonde, author of Life on a Salad cookbook, Chef Ompelege Moreosele, Radio Personality, Dollar Mac and Nando’s African Mall loyal customer, Nadia.

After a gruelling 2-day event culminating in the selection of a Top 5 and ultimately, Nando’s Botswana’s 2023 Master Griller; Obonetse Mmolawa from Nando’s African Mall came out on top! Adolph Kebaepe from Nando’s Molepolole was awarded second place followed by Mmuso Mogaleemang (Nando’s CBD) in third place. As Southern Africa’s leader in PERi-PERi, Nando’s Botswana opened its African Mall Casa in September 1993 making this Master Griller’s win extra special as the brand celebrates 30 years of serving flame-grilled chicken to Batswana.

Grillers’ Challenge serves as a platform for Nandocas to demonstrate their talent, learn from each other and push themselves to be the best they can be. “At Nando’s, we believe it is about the people that make the chicken, and this annual event is a testament to that belief. Since its inception in 2012, we have propelled the Grillers’ Challenge competition as a platform for Nandocas to hone their skills on the grill and ultimately provide our customers with the excellent quality and flavour they expect from Nando’s,” said the General Manager of Nando’s Botswana, Challenge Nhamoyebonde.

This year’s Top 10 Finalists personally also travelled to Ramotswa to deliver flamed-grilled PERi-PERi meals along with winter essentials to the Centre for Deaf Education, through its governing body, Botswana Society for the Deaf (BSD), a non-governmental organisation aimed at advocating for the needs and welfare of the Deaf community in Botswana. This was a small but important way for Nando’s to give back to the community that supports them.