Coaches of Women Softball National Team Suspended for Misconduct

4 interim coaches named for Women’s Softball World Cup in July

More than 10 national team players dropped and replaced

Coaches suspended for alleged misconduct at Africa qualifiers

GAZETTE REPORTER

As the clock ticks down to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup games that are due to start in Dublin, Ireland on 11 July, three coaches of the Botswana national softball team, Tawina Phibion, Disang Selemogwe and Tshepo Letsholo, have been suspended for misconduct.

Four interim coaches have been appointed to take the team to Dublin in less than two months.

Botswana Softball Association (BSA) took the bold step after Team Botswana, including both players and the technical team, delayed its participation in the closing ceremony of the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Africa qualifiers that were held in Gaborone three months ago after it threatened to boycott the event.

Aggrieved

Team Botswana felt aggrieved by decisions taken by the tournament director regarding the playing structure that was adopted and implemented due to bad weather, forcing them to halt the tournament indefinitely.

This reportedly happened in the presence of dignitaries and stakeholders, including the Chairman of Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), Marumo Morule, who expressed his disapproval of the conduct of Team Botswana on the spot.

A letter from the Secretary General of the BSA, Dr. Nozie Malunga Payet, dated 1st May 2023 state: “Following the act of indiscipline, coaches and players were requested to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them by the task team that was led by BSA Legal.

Interim coaches

“After careful consideration of the matter, it was recommended that all three coaches be suspended pending disciplinary hearings and athletes be issued with warning letters.”

Coach Phibion has confirmed to Gazette Sports that they are on suspension awaiting disciplinary hearings but would not elaborate.

The BSA has appointed four interim coaches, namely Mosupakwena Ross, Gopolang Matsila, Trevor Musa and Ayumi Yokosawa, to prepare the national team for the Women’s Softball World Cup in Ireland.

Appearance fees

Reports say they have already reassessed the team, dropped some players and brought in new players.

In an interview with Gazette Sports, one of the dropped players who preferred to be anonymous said they were shocked that more than 10 players were chopped from the team. “Only eight players made it into the new team,” she said.

“The truth is that there was no act of indiscipline on our part. We realised that we stepped on the toes of some leaders by demanding our appearance fees when it is the norm for players of the national team to be paid appearance fees. This can be the only reason we were chopped from the team.”

Botswana is drawn in Group A alongside Britain, Australia, Ireland, the United States and Chinese Taipei for the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup.